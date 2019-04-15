SZIA celebrates cultural diversity

Islamabad : The Sheikh Zayed International Academy (SZIA) organised celebrated the cultural diversity of its students hailing from 22 different nationalities by observing its annual International Day event here on Saturday. Every year, the day broadens students’ horizons and affords opportunities for them to learn more about their contemporaries’ cultures, food and languages, while forming a greater understanding of their own place in the wider community.

The annual ceremony was attended by the UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, ambassadors from twelve countries, dignitaries, parents and a cosmopolitan crowd from about 20 countries. Murad Ashraf Janjua, Pakistan’s Chief of Protocol, graced the event as a guest of honour.

At the outset, SZIA’s Principal Wafaa Abdul Ghaffar highlighted the academic excellence and cultural vibrancy of the institution, describing them as twin features of SZIA.

The highlight of the event included performances from students of all grade levels depicting. The students presented Thai, Spanish, UAE, Turkish and African dances. Preschool students were among the youngest performers on the stage showcasing their talent in a Fashion Parade depicting their country of origin. Multimedia presentations were played to exhibit the achievements of the Academy in diverse fields. The performances concluded with a collective singing act of students from all grade levels of the song, ‘Love who you are.’

The event culminated with an exhibition of stalls offering a glimpse into the cultures of various countries followed by a feast of the wonderfully exotic dishes of international cuisine. The Academy was founded by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and is currently under the patronage of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is one of the largest institutes in Islamabad and remains significant due to its cultural diversity and top-notch educational standard.