Sindh athletic fraternity delighted by govt’s plan to lay three tracks

KARACHI: A wave of jubilation spread among the athletic fraternity with the Sindh government’s announcement that it would lay three tartan tracks in the province by the end of the year.

One track has already been laid in Hyderabad, and two are in the process. Pakistan’s former athlete and highly experienced coach Muhammad Talib applauded the Sindh government’s decision to lay the athletic tracks.

He said that there was an urgent need for the tracks. He said that Sindh government must ensure that these synthetic tracks are properly utilised. Talib urged that Sindh government should take those who had devoted their lives for the promotion of athletics in confidence for proper use of these tracks and organising athletic events regularly.

Talib, who has groomed dozens of international level athletes, said that the provincial government should choose a location for the track in Karachi that is easily accessible to the largest number of athletes.

Imran Khan, a former national champion of decathlon, also praised the Sindh government for initiating the three projects. He said that there was a longstanding demand from the athletic community that there should be a tartan track in the province. "It is after many years that the demand is going to be met," he added.

Imran further said that Sindh government should also consider how to use these tracks because there were many groups in athletics. He said it was imperative to decide who would be responsible for maintaining these tracks.

Moiz bin Zahid, an organiser, also appreciated the move of the Sindh government. He said that it was unfortunate that Sindh remained without these facilities for several years. He said athletics was the mother of all sports. He said competitions of 14 different disciplines could be organised on these tracks. "Besides, the players of other disciplines could also use the tracks for their fitness," he added.

Moiz said his organisation would hold an athletic event once a year for the emerging athletes of the city when the tartan track was laid in Karachi.