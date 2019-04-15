New CTD building in Jhang inaugurated

JHANG: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi Sunday inaugurated a new building of the CTD here. The Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO), district police officer (DPO), officers of district administration and police and notables attended the ceremony held at CTD district office on Toba Road. The special police squad received the IGP, who inspected different portions of the CTD building and discussed departmental issues with the RPO and the DPO.