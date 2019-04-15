close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

New CTD building in Jhang inaugurated

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

JHANG: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi Sunday inaugurated a new building of the CTD here. The Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO), district police officer (DPO), officers of district administration and police and notables attended the ceremony held at CTD district office on Toba Road. The special police squad received the IGP, who inspected different portions of the CTD building and discussed departmental issues with the RPO and the DPO.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan