Thu Feb 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Two ransom accused held

National

GUJRANWALA: The CIA police have arrested two accused, through Interpol, over their involvement in ransom cases. Talking to media men here on Wednesday, DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that accused Faisal Malhi and Kashif were involved in 28 murder and ransom cases. Both of them were controlling their criminal gangs from abroad.

