Swiss envoy visits CUI

Islamabad : The Swiss Ambassador, Thomas Kolly visited COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on invitation of the Rector CUI with a three-member Swiss delegation and expressed keen interest in having strong collaboration between the two countries in higher education sector.

The delegation was comprised over Professor Stylianos E Antonarakis, University of Geneva Medical School, Switzerland; Professor Sergey Nikolaev, Researcher, Gustave Roussy Cancer Centre; France; and Dr. Muhammad Ansar, University of Geneva Medical School, Switzerland.

The delegation held a meeting with the top management of CUI led by the Rector, CUI.

The rector warmly welcomed the delegation and the Head International Office gave a brief presentation about CUI.

The Rector elaborated rich research culture and various research initiatives of CUI to improve quality of research and teaching at all campuses.

He offered to host academicians and researchers from Switzerland to visit CUI for carrying out joint scientific research.

Dean Faculty of Science briefed the delegation about CUI’s existing research collaboration with CERN and EPFL.

Thomas Kolly, the Ambassador elaborated on different higher education Scholarships being offered by the Government of Switzerland for Pakistanis and emphasized to encourage faculty exchange between the universities of both countries.