SHC sets aside IDEAS 2020 contract, orders fresh tendering

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday set aside the award of international defense exhibition and seminar (IDEAS) contract for the year 2020 to a private company and directed the federal government to initiate a de novo tendering process for the event or any such future events in due conformity with the Public Procurement Regulatory Ordinance and its rules.

The order came on a petition of Humera Imran who assailed the award of IDEAs contract for the years 2016, 2018 and 2020 to a private company on the grounds that the process and consequential award of the contract was incongruous with the mandatory requirements of the PPRO and the Public Procurement Rules 2004.