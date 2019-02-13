PTI’s Raja Riaz opposes Sh Rashid inclusion in PAC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Riaz on Tuesday said there is no need to make Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“There are PTI members part of the PAC who are committed to working honestly. They will not allow Shahbaz Sharif to do anything against the rules,” Riaz said.

He said the committee was committed to working towards betterment of the country. On the other hand, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has decided to side with the government on calling for the resignation of Shahbaz as the PAC chairman.

PAC and BAP member Senator Ahmed Khan said Shahbaz could be removed through voting. “We are supporters of the government and will stand with them,” he said. The railways minister has strongly opposed Shahbaz’s appointment as the PAC chairman and has termed it a wrong decision. He has also filed a request in the Supreme Court against the appointment.