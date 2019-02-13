close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
February 13, 2019

Zeeshan again declared terrorist in JIT Sahiwal report

National

February 13, 2019

LAHORE: A joint investigation team to probe the Sahiwal tragedy has declared Zeeshan terrorist in its second report as well. The JIT report is in its final stage. This report is being prepared under the guidance of Additional IG Ijaz Shah. Sources say as Zeeshan has been declared terrorist, there will be no financial support for his family.

