Ramzan Sugar Mills scam: LHC surprised to know NAB made mastermind its star witness

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday was caught by surprise to know that the NAB had made the mastermind of Ramzan Sugar Mills scam its star witness. A division bench comprising Justice Malik Shahzad and Justice Mirza Vaqas was hearing the bail petition filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

Extending his arguments, NAB Special Prosecutor Akram Qureshi claimed that Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister had approved and released funds for the construction of Nullah and former MPA Maulana Rehmatullah got it constructed which cost national exchequer Rs213 million. To which, Justice Rauf observed that prima facie Rehmatullah had been used as a tool in the case as he had not uttered a single word against sugar mills in question.

The court repeatedly asked NAB prosecutor about the inclusion of Rehmatullah as star prosecution witness, but Mr Qureshi could not give a satisfactory answer. He, however, pointed out that no measures were taken out for draining out the contaminated water from the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Mr Qureshi in his arguments said that under the notification issued on October 26, 1918, in case an industrial unit set up beyond the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation or Municipal Committee, the owner of the factory would be responsible for all arrangements for draining out contaminated water. He said Ramzan Sugar Mills was also constructed away from jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation but the public money was used to construct Nullah and bridge. On query of the court, Qureshi said, Hamza Shahbaz is also an accused in the reference. He claimed that Hamza Shahbaz is the owner of mills and its contaminated water caused hepatitis in nearby villages.

The bureau has not issued warrants for his arrest as he was cooperating with the NAB in the investigation. “NAB only issues arrest warrants for the accused on non-cooperation in the investigation,” he continued.

When asked whether NAB had secured the revenue record of Nullah, prosecutor replied that no record was maintained as the land belonged to HED. He said Nullah was intentionally diverted towards mills. He said Rs40 million were also spent from national exchequer for the construction of the bridge over river in order to facilitate the mills owned by Sharifs.

The counsel of Shahbaz in his rebuttal arguments said the Nullah was constructed to benefit seven localities of the adjoining areas, not the mills. He pointed out that sugar mill was set up 25 years ago and the inhabitants of the area never complained about the sewerage system.

He said not a single witness had nominated Shahbaz Sharif as accused, adding that Punjab Assembly has approved the scheme for construction of Nullah. However, in response to court’s query, he could not present gazette notification of scheme.

He said according to Supreme Court’s decision a complaint should be disposed of in three months, but the NAB made no progress on the complaint against Shahbaz Sharif since 2016. He claimed that Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest under Section 24-A of NAB Ordinance 1999 was illegal because after arrest in one case a person could not be nabbed in another case.

He alleged that the accountability watchdog has filed a politically motivated reference against his client. Meanwhile, the court after completion of arguments from the both sides adjourned the hearing of the plea for today (Wednesday). The lawyer of Fawad Hassan Fawad was asked to present his arguments.