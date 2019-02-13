Quashing FIRs against Jang Group: SC dismisses appeal against BHC verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed appeal of the provincial secretary law filed against the Balochistan High Court (BHC) verdict of quashing seven FIRs and maintaining one FIR registered against Jang/Geo Group in different districts of Balochistan on the basis of a talk show.

The court gave observation that these FIRs were filed by private citizens and questioned what link the state had with this issue. Additional Prosecutor General Balochistan appeared in the court when a three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ejazul Ahsan on Monday conducted hearing of the appeal of Secretary Law Balochistan Abdul Rehman Buzdar against the verdict of the BHC.

After reviewing the appeal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked whether these FIRs were filed by private citizens and whether these petitioners also filed appeal against the judgment. The counsel replied in the negative. On this, the judge asked him what link the state has with this issue. The court remarked that the secretary law did not have authority to file this appeal.

Justice Ejazul Ahsan remarked that what was the problem of the provincial government if the acquittal was given by Balochistan High Court. Later on, the court dismissed the appeal of the provincial government.

It is to be mentioned that eight FIRs were registered in various police stations of districts of Balochistan on the same issue against Jang/Geo Group on the basis of a programme of Najam Sethi on Geo television channel on January 24, 2017.

The high court ordered to abolish seven FIRs and maintained only one of the FIR of Police Station Thal of district Khuzdar and the secretary law Balochistan had filed appeal against this high court decision.