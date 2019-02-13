close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

Ladies tennis

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Subh-e-Nau (SN) Ladies National Tennis got under way to a wet start at the PTF Complex on Tuesday as the continuous drizzling curtailed the opening day engagements.

First match of the tournament was won by Shiza against Zoya Ahsan following a good contest between the relatively new players.

Results: Ladies’ singles (first round): Shiza bt Zoya Ahsan 6-4, 6-2; Sheeza Sajid bt Alia Usman 6-1, 6-0; Shahida Farooq w/o Adela Miron.

Girls’ Under-14 singles (first round): Sara Khan bt Mahnoor Farooqui 5-4(2), 4-1; Zara Khan bt Mahrukh Farooqui 4-2, 3-5, 5-3.

