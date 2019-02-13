‘Corrupt mafias want end to accountability’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has warned that a loan-based economy and propaganda-based politics could not bring about a change in the country.

A real change was possible by developing a sense of self-reliance among the masses on the foundations of Pakistan Ideology, he said while addressing a JI central workshop at Mansoora on Tuesday.

He alleged corrupt mafias were present in the PPP, PML-N, PTI and elsewhere as well and they wanted end to the accountability process. He said an across the board accountability must be done to save the country and every penny of the plundered wealth should be recovered from the corrupt.

He said those responsible for the failure of PML-N, PPP and Musharraf governments had been gathered in the present government and they could neither improve the country’s economy nor run the government. He said the present opportunity of bringing stability in the country should not be wasted. Liaqat Baloch said the people making tall claims of depoliticising institutions had become used to interference in institutions. Baloch said the JI was struggling for the supremacy of Deen and it believed that Deen would ultimately be supreme in the country.