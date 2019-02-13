CDC launches e-voting facility

KARACHI: The Central Depository Company (CDC), after the promulgation of Companies (Postal) Ballot Regulations, 2018, has launched an e-voting facility CDC Share Registrar service.

Developed in house, this service would enable shareholders to cast their votes pertaining to company resolution(s) and elect directors electronically during general meetings, a statement said on Tuesday.

The web-based solution would allow shareholders to register and vote electronically without the hassle of submitting voting papers physically via courier dispatch. This convenience would reduce the chances of errors and guarantee greater participation, allowing shareholders to exercise their rights in full.

Recently, the first e-voting was successfully executed for Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited. The shareholders casted their votes successfully, without any fear of information breach. The digitised service was greatly appreciated by shareholders and the management unanimously.

CDC Share Registrar Services has become the number one registrar/transfer agent in the last ten years due

to its state-of-the-art IT infrastructure while serving

as a one-window solution for companies and their shareholders. Over the years, CDC has dedicated its services in designing and executing innovative solutions to aid the process of digitisation and further contribute to the transformation of the Pakistan capital market.