‘Politicians’ attitude irresponsible’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Chief Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has termed the attitude of the country’s politicians most irresponsible.

In a statement here Sunday, he said that normally, in democratic countries, the opposition would protest on the policies of the government and the government’s response was serious and constructive. He said that unfortunately, both the ruling party men and the opposition were roaring and thundering over each other.

He said that accountability and justice were the hallmark of every civilised society and the criteria of accountability was the same for all the people. He said the Sahiwal killings were most unfortunate; the blood of a common man was as precious in the eyes of Allah as that of a ruler and a rich person. He said if justice was not done in this case, the rulers could not escape the divine wrath.