AMAN-2019: Naval chief visits ships of participating countries

KARACHI: The five-day multi-national Maritime Exercises AMAN-2019 hosted by the Pakistan Navy continued for third-day on Sunday and various activities were performed on the last day of Harbour Exercise Phase.According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi visited the naval ships of participating countries including Britain, Turkey, China, Australia, Malaysia, Oman, Italy and Sri-Lanka.

During the visit, the naval chief also met with the commanding officers and personnel of the naval ships. The naval chief thanked them for their participation in exercise AMAN-19 and for the promotion of mutual cooperation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also met with the heads of the delegation of multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 in Karachi.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said the purpose to hold this exercise is to promote peace in Indian Ocean.

He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy for organising and hosting such a grand event.

Speaking at the conference held on the occasion of AMAN-19, Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq highlighted the contemporary maritime security challenges.

Admiral William Owens, Former Vice Chairman United States Joint Chief of Staff, stressed upon facilitating peace and cooperation among nations.

Commander Task Force, PLA (N) China Senior Captain Shao Shuguang expressed his desire to keep the Indian Ocean stable in the wake of non-traditional security threats at sea where interests of multiple stakeholders converge.

Last speaker of the first session was Commander of Turkish North Task Group Rear Admiral Mehmet Cen Okyay. He said that freedom of high seas is the core principle for maritime commerce and shipping.

Dr Nazery Khalid, Head of Group Corporate, Boustead Heavy Industries, Malaysia was the keynote speaker who explicated opportunities for development of a blue economy in the Indian Ocean littorals. He was followed by Vice Admiral (R) lftikhar Ahmed who was of the opinion that CPEC will make Gwadar an unparalleled hub of economic activities.

Dr Aneel Salman, Head of Business Management Program, COMSATS, presented a paper on sustainable oceanic economic growth strategy for Pakistan.

Last speaker of the session was Irfan Rahim, Director Special Projects at International Maritime Organization (IMO). He appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts in ensuring maritime security of Global Common in Indian Ocean. He not only highlighted Pakistan Navy’s maritime security initiative of establishing regional maritime security patrol but also appreciated the navy’s contribution in fighting transnational crime out at sea. The conference was attended by a large number of dignitaries from across the globe, tri-services officers, academia, media representatives and researchers from local and international think tanks.