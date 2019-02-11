RTA challans 930 PSVs, impounds 347 on rules violations

RAWALPINDI: Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challaned 930 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 347 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during January.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Khalid Yameen Satti while talking to APP informed that RTA teams conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded. He said that 48 vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and 333 which were without fitness certificates were also penalized. He informed that fines amounting to over one million rupees were imposed on the rules violators. RTA squads checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalized the violators, he added.