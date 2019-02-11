close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 11, 2019

RTA challans 930 PSVs, impounds 347 on rules violations

National

A
APP
February 11, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challaned 930 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 347 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during January.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Khalid Yameen Satti while talking to APP informed that RTA teams conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded. He said that 48 vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and 333 which were without fitness certificates were also penalized. He informed that fines amounting to over one million rupees were imposed on the rules violators. RTA squads checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalized the violators, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan