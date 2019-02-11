close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 11, 2019

Conditions, not deal, is problem with IMF: Fawad

Top Story

A
APP
February 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that the problem was not the (IMF) deal, it was the condition attached to it.While talking to foreign media he said, “We did not want conditions that hurt Pakistan’s growth prospects rather a fair deal that could actually help Pakistan in the short-term, without affecting our long-term economic goals.” He added that Pakistan wants a decided bailout package, which would not affect the growth rate of the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story