Faisalabad new Quaid Trophy Grade II champs

LAHORE: Faisalabad are the new Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade II 2018-19 champions after their final match against Karachi Region Blues ended into a draw but the first innings lead got them the title on the fourth and final day at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Saturday.

With this win, Faisalabad pocketed half a million rupees and the winner’s trophy while Karachi got Rs 250000. Faisalabad’s Abu Bakar Khan was named the player of the final and got Rs 50,000. He was also declared best batsman of the tournament and also received another Rs 50,000 for scoring 459 runs. Mohammad Asghar of Karachi Blues was the best bowler and got Rs 50,000 as he had 33 wickets and similarly Raja Farhan of AJK was named the best wicket keeper for having taken 16 catches and three stumpings.

Asked to bat, Karachi gathered 227 runs in its first innings and later were playing at 28 for four in its second innings when the match was called off. As of Faisalabad it had 338 runs in its first innings and with that lead it was later declared the winners of the title.

From Karachi Saud Shakeel was prominent with the bat when he score 83 runs and from Faisalabad Abu Bakar Khan hit a century. His 113 runs came of 174 runs while Atiqur Rehman 67, Waqas Maqsood 55 in 45 balls and Ali Shan 51 in 67 balls were prominent.

Waqas Maqsood had five wickets from Faisalabad attack in the first innings and Abu Bakar had two in the second while M Ashgar got three wickets while Hasan Mohsin, Ghulam Mudassar and Ashid Ali share two wickets each from Karachi attack.

Scores: Karachi Region B (First innings) 227 all out in 56.3 overs (Saud Shakeel 83, 120 balls, 13x4s, Hasan Mohsin 37, 71 balls, 6x4s, Akbar-ur-Rehman 27, 29 balls, 5x4s, Waqas Maqsood 5-71, Ehsan Adil 4-60) (2nd innings) 28-4 in 13 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 2-5)

Faisalabad Region (First innings) 338 all out in 81.3 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 113, 174 balls, 19x4s, Atiq-ur-Rehman 67, Waqas Maqsood 55, 45 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s, Ali Shan 51, 67 ballsm 7x4s, M Asghar 3-86, Hasan Mohsin 2-30, Ghulam Mudassar 2-59, Ashiq Ali 2-67)

Result: Match Drawn (Faisalabad Region won on first innings lead)

Overnight score: Faisalabad Region 52-4 in 22 overs

Toss: Faisalabad Region & field first

Umpires: Ghaffar Kazmi & Qaiser Waheed

Referee: Bilal Khilji

Scorer: Tahir Sohaib.