Sun Feb 10, 2019
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

Rangers arrest 12 suspected criminals

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

The paramilitary force on Saturday arrested 12 suspects during ongoing raids in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, Rehan Ahmed, Imam Buksh and Majid were arrested in the Kalri area of Lyari and Frere for being involved in extortion cases and drug peddling.

During raids in Nazimabad and Sir Syed Colony, nine suspects were arrested for their involvement in a number of street crime cases, robberies and drug peddling. They were identified as Junaid, Mason, Munir, Rahim alias Fahad, Haris, Gul Zaman, Faisal, Nadir alias Nadu and Sardar.

The soldiers also claimed to have seized drugs, arms and ammunition from the suspecsts. They were handed over to police for further legal action.

