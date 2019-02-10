Jansrud leads Svindal to Norwegian 1-2 in world downhill

ARE, Sweden: Olympic champion Aksel Lund Svindal retired from alpine skiing with a bang Saturday as he won world downhill silver in a thrilling Norwegian one-two led by teammate Kjetil Jansrud.

Jansrud, skiing with his left hand strapped into the pole to protect two fingers he broke training in Kitzbuehel last month, laid down arguably the run of his life on the Olympia course, shortened to that of a super-G because of overnight snow and later fog.

The 33-year-old clocked a winning time of 1min 19.98sec for his maiden world title, Svindal roaring through the finish line just two-hundredths off the pace.

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr claimed bronze, at 0.33sec, to go with his super-G silver.

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz, winner at the St Moritz worlds two years ago, was fourth at 0.44sec, with Austrian Matthias Mayer, 2014 Olympic downhill and 2018 super-G gold medallist, fifth (+0.65).

There was high drama until the end, however, as Austrian medal hope Hannes Reichelt opted out of the main bib draw for a lower number (45) in the hope that the track would be clearer, a huge gamble that ultimately failed to pay off.

The crowd gasped as Reichelt, the 2015 world super-G champion, screamed through the first intermediate 0.04sec faster than Jansrud.

But the Austrian then made an error, skiing into the rough. Composing himself, he refound his attacking line, but it was not to be as he came in well off the pace in 1:21.87.

Hitting speeds around 130km/h, racers had to negotiate a testing course in limited visibility, the race having twice been put back in the hope that the fog would clear sufficiently for fair competition to go ahead.

It was deemed so by organisers and what a white-knuckle race it turned out to be.

The rolling terrain propelled skiers 40 metres into the air at times and the top section included a bumpy traverse that saw many go wide on a tight right-turn re-entry.

When Jansrud came through to the finish, wearing bib number six, it was as if he already knew he had done enough for the victory.

He punched the air, quickly unhitched his right ski, grabbing it and shaking it vigorously towards a packed stadium seemingly full of Norwegian fans.

Then it was the turn of Svindal. The big screen television firstly flashed up Jansrud sitting on the leader’s chair before cutting to Svindal in the start gate.

Svindal gave his maximum, but had to be content with finishing second to his close friend in a reverse of the Pyeongchang Olympics downhill result. His silver medal brings an end to a career that ironically saw him win his first gold medals in Are.