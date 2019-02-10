Matloob takes two-shot lead in Chevron DHA Open

KARACHI: Defending champion Matloob Ahmed catapulted himself to within striking distance of retaining the Chevron DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship on Saturday when he took a two-shot lead in the penultimate round of the prestigious event here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club.

Lahore’s Matloob carded the best score of the second round – a superb five-under par 67 – to place himself on the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round. He has a two-day aggregate of 136 (-8) after a first round score of 69.

Two shots off the pace was the duo of Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal and Shahid Javed Khan. The steady Shabbir carded another round of three-under par 69 for an aggregate of 138 (-6). Shahid followed his first round card of 70 with a stunning four-under par 68 in the second round to bring himself in contention for the top prize in the Rs2 million championship sponsored by Chevron Pakistan Lubricants Private Limited.

Placed on the fourth position was DHA’s Rehmatullah who carded two-under par 70 for an aggregate of 142 (-2). He was followed by Moazzam Siddique (143), M Alam (143) and Hamza Amin (144).

The four-day championship will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony at the DACGC on Sunday evening.