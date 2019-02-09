PPP names Bilawal head of NA Committee on Human Rights

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party named its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to head the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Human Rights.

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Human Rights was awarded to PPP as per agreement between the government and opposition on the chairmanship of the Standing Committees.

When contacted Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, he confirmed that Bilawal Bhutto will head the Human Rights Committee. “The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Human Rights was given to the Opposition and we have named Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to head the committee,” he said.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto who was in the United States will return to the country by next week. The election of chairmanship of the Standing Committee on Human Rights would be held on his return.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar notified the 36 Standing Committees of the National Assembly on Tuesday and it is expected that the election for the chairmanship of the Standing Committees would be started from Monday.

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Human Rights comprised of Bialwal Bhutto Zardari, Ms. Ghulam Bibi, Saifur Rehman, Attaullah, Syma Nadeem, Ms Ghazala Saifi, Ms Rukhsana Naveed, Ms Zille Huma, Fouzia Behram, Tashfeen Safdar, Ms Shunila Ruth of the PTI, Agha Hassan Baloch of the BNP, Saad Waseem, Muhammad Khan Daha, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Ms Zaib, Zahra Wadood Fatemi of the PML-N, Shazia Marri and Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto of the PPPP and James Iqbal of the MMAP.