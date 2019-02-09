Nawaz facing cardiac issues

LAHORE: A special medical board, constituted to review the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, on Friday said the former premier is suffering from chest pain.

The board said Nawaz is facing cardiac issues and his thallium test has confirmed that he is suffering from angina. It said the former premier needs a cardiologist all the time.

The special body of medical experts recommended shifting Nawaz to such a medical institute where facilities for cardiac patients were readily available. It further recommended that the former prime minister's medical history and reports of recent test should be kept in view.

“Nawaz Sharif’s present condition can be discussed with his previous physician,” the board said, adding that some of his medicines had been changed while additional medicines had also been prescribed. It said the blood pressure and sugar level of the former prime minister were under control.

However, it recommended making proper charts of them. It said Nawaz should consume food having less salt, fats and proteins.