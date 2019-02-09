close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 9, 2019

Four injured in gas leakage explosion in Pindi

National

A
APP
February 9, 2019

Rawalpindi: Four persons of a family sustained burn injuries due to gas leakage explosion, in a house in main Khanna Road area Near Goga Refreshment Centre here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a blast occurred inside the house due to leakage of gas which inflicted burn injuries to four persons namely Marwa wife of Kashif, 18-year-old,Pakeeza daughter of Noor Zaman, 17-year-old, Jannat, daughter of Kashif, one-year-old and Noor Zaman, 80-year-old.

He informed that Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan