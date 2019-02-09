close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
BR
Bureau report
February 9, 2019

Legislation on Ice drugin final stage, KP Assembly told

National

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was told Friday that legislation on crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, was in the final stage and would be tabled in the House soon.

In reply to a call attention notice by Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who drew the attention of the House towards increase in the use of ice drug in the province, especially in Peshawar and Abbottabad, the speaker as well as Law Minister Sultan Muhammad said the bill was in the final stage and would be passed soon from the assembly. They said that since the drug was newly introduced, legislation was needed to find a control over its use.

