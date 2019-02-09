Why we pulled out of Pro League matches: PHF needed Rs20 million for Argentina tour, says Shahbaz

KARACHI: After resuming charge as PHF secretary Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed has said that Rs20 million would have been spent on the Argentina tour of Pakistan senior team for FIH Pro League.

Addressing a press conference at PHF secretariat in Lahore on Friday, the PHF secretary said that the lack of funds was the cause of Pakistan pulling out. He said that next month he would participate in the meeting of FIH executive council and try his best to prevent Pakistan team from being banned or fined.

He said that those former players who got facilities from PHF and occupied its various positions were now criticising it. “On two occasions, there were no funds, but PHF still managed to send the national team by using its own resources such as Asian Champions Trophy and World Cup,” Shahbaz added.

He said that sports federations could not be run without of funds. He requested the federal government to release funds to the PHF. Shahbaz said that 11 foreign players were ready to come to Pakistan to play the professional league. “If sponsors bear their expenditure, they will come here to participate in the Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL),” the PHF secretary said.

He said the PHF president and he had met the IPC secretary, who assured them that all possible support would be provided for the development of the national game. Shahbaz was of view that there was need for at least four hockey centers in big cities of the country to work at the grassroots level for the promotion of hockey. Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) secretary Col (retd) Asif Khokhar was also present on the occasion.