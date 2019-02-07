PTF hires Turkey-based trainer for NTC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation has hired Turkey-based coach cum trainer D M Al-Dughaither for an initial period of six months for the National Training Centre where budding players have already started flexing their muscles.

PTF’s Senior Vice President Khawar Hayat told ‘The News’ that Al-Dughaither is a qualified coach plus trainer. “Al-Dughaither has played for Poland at the junior level and was engaged in training cum coaching in UAE. He is well equipped with the knowledge of physically grooming a tennis professional,” he said.

The official said Al-Dughaither’s presence would be of great benefit to all youngsters. “All those youngsters who would be trained or have already started training at the NTC will benefit from his association. Physical fitness is key to grooming a youngster. Hopefully his presence will also help leading players.

“Being a Level II tennis coach is his added qualification. He will also impart tennis training to youngsters alongside other qualified coaches.”

Khawar Hayat said Al-Dughaither has been hired for an initial period of six months which can be extended. “He will be on one-month probation which will help him and the PTF know each other. If the federation is satisfied with his performance and he is willing to continue, Al-Dughaither will stay on.”

Al-Dughaither is expected to reach Pakistan in the next few days.

“He has been issued visa and is expected to reach in the next few days depending on availability of flight.”

Another Turkish trainer, C Faruk, who earlier reached a deal with the Pakistan Tennis Federation and then backed out for some personal reasons, has also expressed his willingness to enter a deal with the federation.

“Since the Pakistan Tennis Federation has now hired Al-Dughaither, Faruk’s case would be considered at another stage,” Khawar Hayat said.