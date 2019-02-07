RMS holds interactive session with representatives of Pearson UK

Islamabad : Roots Millennium Education arranged an interactive session between the representatives of Pearson UK and The Millennium fraternity, to not only bring to light the admirable efforts of its educators, but also to recognize and encourage the appreciable role of all the teachers whose students have achieved the maximum scores at Edexcel Primary Examinations of 2018 last day at Roots Millennium Education Head Office at E-11/4, says a press release.

Roots Millennium Education, Pakistan understands that the role of an educator and a school leader is extremely challenging, complex, and continually demanding in today’s time of constant change and innovation. Nearly 100 teachers and Head Office members were highly motivated to meet the Pearson UK representatives. This session brought together not only the representatives and the implementers of Pearson UK programs, but also motivated and injected new ideas into the attendees, comprising of Roots Millennium Education CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Director Academics and Education Ms. Erum Atif, Manager Assessments and Exams Ms. Asma Saleem, and the entire teaching faculty whose students have excelled in the Edexcel Primary Examinations of 2018.

Honourable Derek Richardson, Vice President and Senior Response Officer, Pearson UK and Ms. Premila Paul Raj, Director Asia, Pearson UK were the worthy Chief Guests of the day. They heightened the multifarious responsibility of teachers in an era of interconnected dimensions and emphasized that it has become imperative to transform our schools from centres of teaching and learning to hubs of innovation, creativity, and excellence. The respectable guests appreciated The Millennium Education commitment to the overall development of students who, alongside academics, are seen in the forefront in all the international and national mega events.

The discourse revolved around creating collaborative thinking on key issues like education to generate thought provoking discussions on contemporary approaches. It was reiterated that the institution’s support of the legendary history of teaching, learning, and knowledge creation has been the reason of commendable results of TME students in Edexcel Primary Examinations of 2018.

This interactive discussion was all about providing encouragement to TME educators who go beyond the call of duty to ensure effective learning in and out of classrooms. The aim was to provide. Derek Richardson, VP and Senior Response Officer, Pearson UK and Ms. Premila Paul Raj, Director Asia, Pearson UK with a platform to cheer and inspire The Millennium educators to become not only estimable mentors to their wards, but also to encourage them to discover the hidden potential in each one of their students which may lead to the discovery of their ultimate identity.