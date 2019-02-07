PFA to launch FM radio

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Usman has directed the officials to complete the arrangements for launch of an FM radio of PFA as soon as possible.

He also directed the officials to prepare content for the radio programmes to be broadcasted on it. He issued these directions to the officials during his visit to the FM radio building to review the arrangements here on Wednesday.

PFA Director Public Relations and Awareness Hafiz Qaiser Abbas briefed the DG on the progress with regard to the launch of the FM radio.

PFA DG Muhammad Usman said that PFA would create awareness among the people regarding food-related issues. He said that the aim of setting up the FM radio was to give information to the people about healthy diet for people of all ages.