Two bodies recovered

FAISALABAD: Two bodies were recovered from different parts of Faisalabad during past twelve hours. According to police spokesman, the body of Abdur Razzaq Nizami was recovered from district courts areas. Dead body of a man was recovered from a deserted place underneath Nishatabad Overhead Bridge. Police dispatched both the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.
