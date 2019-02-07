Siraj urges govt to allocate more funds for provinces

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government has been pursuing the same harsh economic policies which the previous regimes pursued.

The government, instead of giving relief, multiplied the problems of the common man. The people are facing the flood of price hike while the government is helpless before the mafia sucking the blood of the masses, he said while addressing a JI Central Executive Committee meeting at Mansoora on Wednesday.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JI Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Asadullah Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Aslam and Rashid Naseem and all the provincial heads were also present.

Sirajul Haq stressed upon the federal government to allocate more funds for the provinces and former FATA. He said that instead of making deductions from the provinces’ funds for FATA, the Centre should grant special package for the development and rehabilitation of the former FATA areas.

He said the government would have to take immediate and practical steps to remove the deprivations of former FATA. He thanked the nation for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren on February 5. He said the nation would have to stand united and advance towards the goal of the liberation of Kashmir from Indian oppressive hold. He said Pakistan would be complete only when Kashmir was free and became proper part of the country.