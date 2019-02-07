close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

‘Selected’ rulers have failed to deliver: PPP leader

National

HARIPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial head Muhammad Humayun Khan has said that the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government was extremely poor. “The team of inexperienced and "selected" rulers has failed to deliver,” he told the reporters after a meeting of provincial office-bearers of PPP at the residence of the former provincial minister and Deputy Secretary General Ehjaz Khan Durrani here on Wednesday. He said failure of the PTI's government was evident from the rising prices of daily use items.

