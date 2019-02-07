close
Sabah
February 7, 2019

Fazl says will no more try to resolve Nawaz, Zardari rifts

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Wednesday that he would no longer attempt to mediate between PML-N supreme leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“I am no longer trying to end the differences between AsifZardari and Nawaz Sharif,” Fazlur Rehman said during an informal conversation with journalists. “I did try to end their differences but their complaints with each other remain unresolved,” he added.

“Instead, now I wish their differences to end,” JUI-F chief said, adding, “In the current circumstances it is vital for the opposition to be united. Differences (of opinion) are common in politics. However these differences should be resolved in order to unite opposition”. -

