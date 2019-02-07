Action initiated against false witnesses: CJP





ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed on Wednesday that they had initiated the process of taking strict action against people giving false testimonies in criminal cases and asked why all these things could not be examined in the lower courts.

The Supreme Court (SC) while initiating action against witnesses giving false testimonies summoned on February 22 one witness from Sahiwal who had given false testimony in a murder case. A three-member bench of the apex court heard an appeal.