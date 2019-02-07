Health minister wants timely completion of development schemes

Sindh Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has ordered the completion of the health sector’s ongoing development schemes in the province within the stipulated time.

Azra gave the directive while presiding over a meeting on the annual development projects for the upcoming financial year 2019-20 at her office on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Additional Director Mohsin A Sheikh and other officers. The participants discussed as many as 73 new schemes for the coming year at a cost of Rs11.84 billion. It was decided in the meeting that certain district headquarters hospitals would be provided CT scan and MRI machines. The participants also agreed to install RO filtration plants wherever they were required in the province.

A state-of-the-art 300-bed hospital would be established in Sukkur, the meeting decided. Azra stressed the need for strengthening the health monitoring system to enhance working capacity of the health staff.