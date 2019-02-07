Governor assures Hubco of federal govt’s support for proposed water projects

The federal government will provide all possible support to projects proposed by a private company to desalinate seawater and treat industrial wastewater so that the acute shortage of potable and industrial water in Karachi could be overcome.

The assurance to this effect was given by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday when he met a three-member delegation of the Hub Power Company (Hubco) led by its Chief Executive Officer Khalid Mansoor at the Governor House.

The delegation informed the governor that Hubco intended to initiate work on the installation of two plants near Karachi to desalinate seawater and recycle industrial wastewater. The governor said the availability of clean drinking water was a major civic issue of the residents of Karachi and the present government was trying to resolve the issue on a priority basis.

Ismail was informed that Hubco had discussed the matter of installing industrial wastewater recycling plant with the associations concerned of the industrial estates in the city. The delegation members said the industrial associations praised the proposed project and also showed willingness to extend their support for it.

The plants being installed to recycle industrial wastewater would be helpful in alleviating the issues of environmental degradation and non-availability of water for the industries in the city, said the delegation members.

The delegation told the governor that Hubco required support of the federal government to install the proposed plants, to which Ismail replied that the federal government would provide utmost support to the projects being conceived as they would help overcome scarcity of potable water in the city. The Centre was also willing to support power projects in the country, the governor said. Ismail also lauded Hubco for carrying out projects in the Thar area to generate electricity from indigenous coal.

PIA delegation

The governor also met a 12-member delegation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Adeel Ahmed was also present at the meeting.

Ismail asked the PIA representatives to play their role for the revival of the national carrier and use their expertise for its progress. Once PIA was Asia's top airline and we should work together to revive its past glory, the governor said.