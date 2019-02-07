close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 7, 2019

The Sahiwal massacre

Newspost

February 7, 2019

The Sahiwal incident has unveiled a bitter fact of society: there is no justice in our country. The government hasn’t taken any action against those who were involved in the killing of a family that has been declared innocent. When we see armed security personnel on the streets, we assure ourselves that they are here for our safety. What are people supposed to think after the incident? Are we living in a country where anyone can be killed in broad daylight?

The present government which had made hundreds of promises during election campaigns has also chosen to remain silent over the issue. The government must take steps to provide justice to the victims of the Sahiwal massacre.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost