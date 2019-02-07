The Sahiwal massacre

The Sahiwal incident has unveiled a bitter fact of society: there is no justice in our country. The government hasn’t taken any action against those who were involved in the killing of a family that has been declared innocent. When we see armed security personnel on the streets, we assure ourselves that they are here for our safety. What are people supposed to think after the incident? Are we living in a country where anyone can be killed in broad daylight?

The present government which had made hundreds of promises during election campaigns has also chosen to remain silent over the issue. The government must take steps to provide justice to the victims of the Sahiwal massacre.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran