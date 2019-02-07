Inter-school squash tournament at PAF Base Malir from Feb 15

KARACHI: As many as 12 schools have been invited to compete in an inter-school squash tournament to be played at PAF Base Malir from February 15-18.The tournament is being organised by Fazaia Inter College, Malir. There will be team and individual events in the tournament.The participating teams will receive shields and certificates. The last date of entries is February 12.