Humanity bleeding to death in IHK: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that humanity was bleeding in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) as not a single action was taken against the people involved in the statesponsored murders, torture and rape.

Speaking at the International Kashmir Conference, the foreign minister, who is leading a delegation of around a dozen senators from all parties of the Pakistani parliament to present the case of Kashmir before the British parliamentarians, said that it's encouraging to note such large support for the Kashmir cause in the United Kingdom by the all parties' parliamentary group.

"Worst human rights abuses are being perpetrated by India just because Kashmiris want the right to self-determination, we are here to express support to all those who love freedom fromIndian oppression," he said. According to Geo News report, Qureshi said that humanity is bleeding in Kashmir, people are distressed and life is extremely difficult with each passing day. Rape, murder, killings, and grievous injuries are daily occurrences, he regretted. “The reality of Indian occupation is a frightening reality. Kashmiris are alien to the Indian state and want to be the masters of their own destiny,” he said.

“India is showing callousness to human rights but claims to be the world’s largest democracy.” Qureshi assured Kashmiris that they are “not alone in their just struggle”. “We will continue to lend every kind of diplomatic and moral support and will stand by them every step of the way,” the foreign minister vowed. He said: “India used every tactic and tried to get the conference cancelled. “I was told to cancel my scheduled visit and come at another time. This conference is important because of participation of representatives of all political parties of Pakistan, PML-N, MQM, PTI, and I am thankful to them for their support.

“All parties have shown that we stand together and there is no politics over Kashmir.” More than three dozen MPs, including AJK president and opposition leaders, attended the conference as well as dozens of Kashmiri representative groups. Also addressing the conference, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said, “The entire Pakistan has one voice on the issue of Kashmir and there is no division. “Kashmir is the only conflict on the UN agenda whose resolution was agreed by both parties. India is using rape as a weapon of war and children are being killed,” Senator Mushahid lamented. “I pay tribute to Burhan Wani and other youth who have resisted the tyranny of terror. There are winds of change all across Asia - from Korea to Kartarpur and from Kabul to Kashmir.” The PML-N senator continued, “Kashmir was shut down for Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s visit but not a single person welcomed him when he reached the Valley.” PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also addressed the conference and said it “is a strong show of support for Kashmiris in the occupied Valley. “Over time we have seen three generations of Kahsmiris under a reign of unchecked terror. Sadly the world conscience has not spoken up enough to end this impunity.

Our foreign minister spoke of mass graves and terror and that shows terrible despair and the true reality of Kashmir. The issue of Kashmir crosses party lines.” Sherry said former premier Benazir Bhutto marked February 5 as Kashmir Martyrs Day. “We are here to show our diplomatic support to Kashmiris and there is no military solution to the conflict.” Upholding that “peace is the future”, she urged, “India and Pakistan must begin talks and resolve all issues through dialogue.” Baroness Sayeeda Warsi said that successive UK governments have sidestepped the issue of Kashmir. “Sexual violence in Kashmir as a tool of war is horrific. India is failing to fulfil its responsibility.”

APP adds: Labour MP and shadow foreign minister Debbie Abrahams said the international community needs to take interest in the issue of Kashmir and their right to selfdetermination. “India is a member of the Commonwealth and by its rule should respect human rights,” Abrahams said. “India, UK and Pakistan can come together as Commonwealth countries and hold New Delhi to the standards of the association,” he said.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake added, “There is unanimity in the viewpoint that human rights should be protected and that there is no military conflict.” Labour MP Sharron Debbie from Birmingham said, “We are united in our sheer horror on what’s happening in Kashmir. Peace can never be achieved by violent means. Kashmir has become a horror story.” Further, the former prime minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevick said Kashmir is a longest lasting conflict. “People are suffering and the abuses have created a refugee problem,” Bondevick said.

The Kashmir issue is not getting attention as the Yemen and Syria conflicts going on, he added. “I visited Kashmir and was horrified to see the humanitarian situation. The only sustainable solution is political,” the former Norwegian premier stressed. Rehman Chishti, MP and chairperson All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Pakistan, hosted the Conference. Other guest speakers included Sardar Masood Khan and President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Former Australian senator Ms Rhiannon and APPKG Chair Debbie Abrahams discussed the way forward, in the light of the reports and resolutions by OHCHR, APPKG and OIC-IPHRC. OIC-IPHRC Vice Chairperson Prof Dr Raihanah Binti Abdullah emphasised that the unabated gross human rights violations faced by the innocent Kashmiri Muslims make it one of the worst and prolonged human rights situations around the world. In his remarks, President AJK Sardar Masood Khan stressed the need to address the catastrophic situation that grips the IHK.