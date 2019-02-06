close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 6, 2019

Spain breaks up militants network

World

AFP
February 6, 2019

MADRID: Spain said Monday it had broken up a jihadist group which was trying to radicalise prisoners to carry out attacks when they left jail. Eight inmates were arrested, including five Moroccans imprisoned since 2013, a prison worker and two other people, the interior ministry said. The eight had “proposed directly to other inmates to carry out attacks. In order to convince them, they promised them large sums of money,” the ministry said in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World