Spain breaks up militants network

MADRID: Spain said Monday it had broken up a jihadist group which was trying to radicalise prisoners to carry out attacks when they left jail. Eight inmates were arrested, including five Moroccans imprisoned since 2013, a prison worker and two other people, the interior ministry said. The eight had “proposed directly to other inmates to carry out attacks. In order to convince them, they promised them large sums of money,” the ministry said in a statement.