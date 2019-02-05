Lack of NRO found in Nawaz’ blood tests: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday in light mood said that there was lack of NRO in the blood tests of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at a news conference along with Health Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiyani, Fawad while replying to question quipped that lack of NRO was found in the blood tests of Nawaz Sharif.

With reference to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, he alleged that while Zardari spent most of his time in London and Dubai, the government had adopted the children of Thar. “The Thari children are now our children and we have taken their responsibility,” he remarked.

The health minister was also not behind in passing remarks against politicians and remarked that the Sehat card had been launched in Pakistan also for the fact that politicians should get treated here and for them the limit would also be increased. The information minister, earlier said that it was a great day that the Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Sehat Insaf Card.