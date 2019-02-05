Kashmir will be librated soon, says Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that sooner than later Kashmir will be liberated and hoped to witness this in his lifetime.

“Kashmir free of Indian occupation according to the will of Kashmiris is part of the manifesto of Pakistan People’s Party,” he said in a statement on eve of Kashmir Day on Monday.

The former president said that the PPP had a history of support for Kashmir cause and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised Kashmir issue at every forum in the world.

Zardari said that liberation from Indian occupation and exploitation is a basic and democratic right of Kashmiri people. PPP has always advocated solution of Kashmir issue through UN resolutions, he added. He demanded of the government to form parliamentary groups to raise the issue worldwide so that support for Kashmiri’s rights could be mustered.

While Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Kashmir Valley is a symbol of Heaven on Earth planet, which the Indian forces have bathed in blood of Kashmiri youth, men, women and even children. “The freedom movement of Indian occupied Kashmir is nearing a success and the Indian occupation would soon die once and for all,” he said.

He said that his grandfather Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s speech at the UN GA is the landmark spoken document on Kashmir and had rejected India’s claim on Kashmir as integrated part of India and that is the best position he took and is based on reality. “The PPP has this position even today and would adhere to that position until the occupied Kashmir is freed from Indian yoke,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP and Kashmiris struggle are two sides of a coin and the party would keep supporting the Kashmir cause at every national and international foras.

“No power on earth could hold India longer with its tyrant occupation of Kashmir Valley and soon the occupied valley of Kashmir would enjoy freedom as per the aspirations of its people”, claimed the PPP chairman.