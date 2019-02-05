Siraj asks people to join Kashmir Day rallies

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has appealed to the nation to join Kashmir Solidarity rallies and programmes across the country today (Tuesday) in large numbers to assure the oppressed Kashmiri brethren that entire Pakistani nation stood behind them in their freedom struggle.

In a statement on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Sirajul Haq said this was the occasion for us to make it clear to the world community that Kashmiris were not alone in their just struggle and entire Pakistani nation fully supported their freedom struggle until they achieved their right of self-determination as guaranteed by UN resolutions.

The JI leader said the situation created during Indian Prime Minister Modi’s current visit to held Kashmir should be an eye opener for New Delhi as not a single Kashmiri was there to greet Modi and entire valley was under curfew and on protest strike. He said the 800,000 Indian troops in held Kashmir had failed to crush the Kashmiris freedom spirit. He said in fact, held Kashmir had been under curfew for the last several days as the occupation army wanted to give an impression to the world at large that there was peace all around. The JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch expressed hope that entire Pakistani nation would demonstrate complete solidarity with Kashmiris.