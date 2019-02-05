PPP can topple PTI-led govt anytime, says Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, has said the party does not want to topple the PTI-led federal government now, but can do so anytime.

Talking to media persons in Sukkur on Monday, Khursheed Shah said they would not hurt the democratic system because his party’s leadership values democracy and has sacrificed a lot for it.

He said the country would be irreversibly hurt if the democratic system is dismantled and its continuity is important for the country and the nation. Khursheed said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health condition is not good and hoped the former prime minister would be granted bail on medical grounds.