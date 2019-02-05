PHC demands action against culprits involved in Kumb temple attack

Showing its anger over an arson attack on a temple in the Kumb area of the Khairpur district, the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) demanded of the authorities to take action under the blasphemy law against the culprits involved in desecrating the oldest worship place of the community.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, an MNA and patron-in-chief of the PHC, a national-level body representing Hindus in Pakistan, spoke to a press conference on Monday, saying that the temple was attacked with holy scriptures -- including the Bhagwat Geeta and Guru Granth Sahib — and idols housed within it were desecrated. He also appealed to the Hindu community to show patience.

Vankwani said the Implementation Commission for the Protection of the Minorities’ Rights formed by the Supreme Court had been visiting various parts of the country. “Dr Shoaib Suddle-led four-member committee will visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 14 and meet the Punjab chief minister on February 27,” Vankwani said. “We will increase our activities in the Sindh province and other parts of the country.”

He also showed his satisfaction over the apex court’s recent decision to evict all illegal occupants from the buildings owned by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and said it would help in protecting the properties of non-Muslims, especially Hindus. “Seventy per cent of work on the decision has been implemented so far.”

He said the PHC was collecting details of properties of the Hindu community. He claimed that objectionable material from textbooks until 8th grade had been excluded, according to information available with his organisation.

“As per the apex court’s orders, textbooks across the country should be cleansed from objectionable materials,” he said. Dr Gopal Khamunai, the PHC president, and other office-bearers accompanied Vankwani.