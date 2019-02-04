Sahiwal family heirs demand judicial commission

BUREWALA: The family members of the victims of Sahiwal incident and the villagers of Chak 293/EB Sunday staged a demonstration against the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and demanded to make a judicial commission to probe the incident here on Sunday.

They alleged that the police officials are influencing the JIT investigation. “We do not accept the JIT and demand the Punjab government to establish an independent judicial commission to probe the matter under the supervision of the Lahore High Court.” The protesters also demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

They warned that if the Punjab government will not constitute a judicial commission in next 24 hours then they will call large scale wheel-jam strike throughout Punjab and will also invite the students to join their protest.

Girl injured: An 11-year-old girl was injured when 11KV transmission line fell on her due to jubilation firing during a wedding function at Chak 307/EB on Sunday.

Muhammad Rashid and his wedding guests were ready to depart for Dunyapur when his father Abdul Aziz, brother Muhammad Sajid and three others opened fire in the air.

Due to jubilant firing, 11KV transmission line passing over the street broke and fell on Ayesha Bibi, daughter of Nawab Din, who was

playing in the street. As a result, she was injured and rushed to the THQ Hospital. Sahuka police have registered a case.