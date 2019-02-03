India has moved from accusation to slander against Pakistan: JKCHR

Islamabad : India accused Pakistan of engineering a revolt in Kashmir in January 1948 and since 1990 India has upgraded its narrative and accuses Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir. The phrase ‘engineering a revolt’ has been replaced by a new accusation of ‘sponsoring terrorism’ into Kashmir, said Dr. Nazir Gilani President Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) at the Kashmir Conference – “A Way Forward” in Islamabad, says a press release.

JKCHR President has said that a way forward required that we take stock of our mistakes and perfect our Kashmir narrative, by understanding Indian narrative, Kashmir case and ensuring an active input from the various opinions in Kashmir. Dr. Nazir Gilani said that “The Strong State Doctrine of using brutal force to kill as many Kashmiris as possible” put in place by Government of India, profiling of Kashmiri youth into five categories and allocation of huge financial reward for killing a Kashmiri youth profiled in any one of these categories, perfectly supports the serious concern expressed by Pakistan at the 235th meeting of UN Security Council on 24 January 1948, that India may play the same trick as it did in East Punjab by killing 6 million Muslims. Expressing a concern on the Indian designs Pakistan said, “In the State of Kashmir, if a million Muslims could be got rid of and replaced by Sikhs and Hindus, the trick would be done”. Dr. Nazir Gilani said that we need to take note of Indian scheme to reduce the Muslim population in Kashmir and start challenging the status of Indian army.

Dr. Nazir Gilani counted four serious errors of judgement on Kashmir, in particular, the error of judgment made in the Joint India-Pakistan document titled “The Beginning of the Future” prepared by The Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad and International Centre for Peace Initiatives, Delhi, for circulation at the 25-26 November 2000 International Symposium “Next Steps in Jammu and Kashmir: Give Peace A Chance” in Gurgaon. The Concept Paper recognises the role of RAW more than that of Kashmiris. Part II of Phase I proposes that “talks between GOI and APHC, besides other Kashmiri Groups, with a limited and clearly spelt out agenda as suggested here: (1) to discuss the process and not substance of resolving the Kashmir conflict”.

JKCHR president said that it is time to bring Indian security forces under the UN Resolution of 21 April 1948. The resolution makes 2 demands from Pakistan and 27 from India. Pakistan’s Proposal for the induction of a United Nations Force in Kashmir made at 761 Meeting of UN SC on 16 January 1957 and the Resolution sponsored by Australia, Cuba, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and United States of America in support of Pakistan’s proposal for the use of UN force towards the achievement of demilitarization, need to be revisited. Dr. Nazir Gilani said that in view of June 2018 UN report on the abuse of human rights in Kashmir and the recommendations made therein, we need to perfect and update our narrative. President of Azad Kashmir acknowledged the work of JKCHR and said that we should benefit from the specialization of Dr. Nazir Gilani in the subject.