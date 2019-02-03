close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
AFP
February 3, 2019

C Africa peace deal reached in Khartoum

National

LIBREVILLE: The government of Central African Republic said on Saturday it had struck a peace deal with armed groups in Khartoum in a bid to end years of fighting that has killed thousands.

"A peace agreement has been reached..." the government of President Faustin-Archange Touadera announced on Twitter just a day after African Union-sponsored talks between the two sides were suspended amid concerns over amnesty.

