Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

Man killed after being run over by train

National

February 3, 2019

KOHAT: A man was killed after being hit by a train here on Saturday, eyewitnesses said. They said the Kohat Express bound for Rawalpindi hit a man at Gandyali area in Gombat tehsil in the district. The man was identified as Mohammad Afan.

The eyewitnesses said that Afan was walking on the railway track and he had inserted his mobile phone’s hands-free into his ears. Though the train honked the horn several time, he did not notice it and was crushed to death, they added.

