National Seniors, Juniors Tennis C’ships from Feb 9

KARACHI: Hyderabad Tennis Association (HTA) is organising Boulevard Mall National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championships at Hyderabad Gymkhana, Hyderabad, from February 9 to 15.

National events to be contested are juniors 18 singles and doubles, 14 and under singles and doubles, 10 and under singles and doubles, 40 plus doubles, 45 plus doubles and 50 plus singles.

A Sindh ranking event of men’s singles is also included in the championships. Out-station players have been advised to send their entries to Tournament Referee Khalid Rehmani. Hyderabad players should send entries to Shabbir Gul at Hyderabad Gymkhana. The last date of entry is February 7.